This time round, the news of departure comes from Mica Ven and Marcus Luther, who have announced they have left the hit Channel 4 show .

If you're a fan of Gogglebox , you've undoubtedly grown to know and love the same faces over the years – so it's always sad to see any of the cast of the fan-favourite show depart.

The pair, who have become on-screen favourites over the five years they have appeared, took to Instagram to break the news.

In a post, they wrote a joint statement saying: “We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last 5 years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it’s been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best.

"We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home & the hardworking Gogglebox crews but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.

“To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much. To the amazing cast, you’ll forever be our G’box brothers & sisters 4life."

The Ven family Gogglebox Channel 4

They concluded: “And lastly, To all our Yardie friends & family that always big us up to whoever will listen, when you’re chatting about our departure, the program’s called GOGGLEBOX not GOOOOOGLEbox, it’s not a damn search engine.”

“We love youuuuuuu,” the couple added.

The South London-based duo made regular appearances on Gogglebox and often featured alongside their daughters Sachelle and Shuggy.

Joining the show in season 11 in 2018, viewers were full of praise for their jokes and outgoing personalities, which will now be missed on the show.

