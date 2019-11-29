It certainly seems they work well enough, if the short clips she shared are anything to go by:

Collins' time on Dancing on Ice was marred by her public feud with judge Jason Gardiner, who made remarks about her weight and delivered exceptionally harsh criticism. Gardiner has since left the show.

As well as giving Collins a chance to strut her stuff on the ice, the Christmas special, called fittingly Dancing on Ice at Christmas, will introduce the pairs for the next series of the show. They include Steps singer Ian "H" Watkins, Irish footballer Kevin Kilbane, ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini, Love Island finalist Maura Higgins and comedian Michael Barrymore.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to host the new episodes.

Dancing on Ice at Christmas will air on ITV this December