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Gemma Collins reveals her "sleepless nights" and being "broken" during new Sky TV show
Collins might be no stranger to reality TV but the star has revealed she was "petrified" about making her new Sky show.
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Published: Thursday, 19 March 2026 at 2:34 pm
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