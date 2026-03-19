Gemma Collins has shared that viewers will see her "broken" in new reality series Four Weddings and a Baby, and that she had "sleepless nights" over the prospect of making the show.

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The new "unfiltered" series, which is due to air sometime in 2026, is set to follow the former The Only Way is Essex star as she plans the wedding she's always dreamed of and embarks on her IVF journey to start a family with Rami Hawash, to whom she’s been engaged for four years.

The show will also see Collins open up for the first time on how her past has shaped the woman she has become, the highs and lows of love, and the hardships that come with public scrutiny.

Speaking recently to Radio Times and other press, the star revealed that making Four Weddings and a Baby has been far from plain-sailing.

"It's the only TV show I've made where I've been petrified about the whole thing, because it's very raw. There's no GC in it. Apart from when you see me the odd time at work. I've let the cameras in," she explained.

"You see me broken. You see me being a real human, not a character. You see that, you know, despite the lights, the big house, the glamorous life that you can still be broken in so many different ways, and that's why I was so nervous about making this show," she continued.

"I've never ever been nervous about a TV show. I can do it with my eyes shut, but I had so many chats and sleepless nights over this."

She added: "And I'll be honest with you, even being here tonight feels surreal. Like Sky TV. How have I got a show on Sky TV? Like, grateful to Shirley Jones. I mean, she was on TOWIE back in the day. She was one of the producers. Thank you to Navybee everyone that's been behind us because I've still not seen the final edit, so I can't tell you what's in there but it's not that easy.

"You know, it's weird because it's not entertainment this show. You know it's a docuseries. You see it all. So sorry if I don't look that glam."

Gemma Collins. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

When the Navybee-produced show was announced back in August, Collins described the forthcoming 12 months as "the most important year of my life" and teased that "for the first time people will get to see the Gemma behind the GC.

"Over the next year I will be planning my wedding and beginning the steps into starting a family," she continued.

She added of the series: "I’ve always felt natural in front of the cameras, but now I want to let the world see the real, raw, me, sharing the most intimate and personal times in my life."

"I feel ready to truly open up, not just about the present, but about my past and everything I’ve been through to become the woman I am today."

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