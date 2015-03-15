The 37-year-old won the country's first series of the reality TV competition in spite of the fact he joined the camp three weeks after the majority of the celebrities.

"As an Englishman winning something in Australia, it's unheard of," said Flintoff, after beating favourites radio star Chrissie Swan and AFL legend Barry Hall in the final. "I tried for years and I'm used to going home with absolutely nothing and finally I have won something.

"I'm shocked. I’m stuck for words a little bit. I never expected to get this far, geez. It is a lot to take in really. I'm shocked, surprised, pleased; I've got a lot of emotions going round at the minute. I'm humbled," he added.

During Flintoff's 28 day stint in the jungle he got stuck into the tasks, eating a rat's tail and drinking fermented milk full of cockroaches and flies.

His win will see 100,000 Australian dollars donated to his chosen charity, the McGrath Foundation.