1. Put yourself forward to project manage tasks that suit your skills and experiences. Lord Sugar hates people who shy away from responsibility.

2. Make sure you learn from your mistakes. No candidate has ever cruised through the process without making a blunder – or in my case 3,000!

3. Realise mind games are very important. Never show weakness to candidates, Lord Sugar, Claude or Karren, they will smell blood and you will be out of the door early.

4. Working well in a team is very important. Sometimes I didn't and it actually worked against me. If I had gone into the process with this attitude, who knows? Things may have been very different.

5. Listen to the advice from Lord Sugar, Claude and Karren because, love them or hate them, they talk sense.

1. Don't claim outrageous things. In my case "I'm complete in the world of business". It doesn't go down too well with Lord Sugar.

2. Never accept a role in the team that you cannot execute well. Remember, your head will be on the chopping block if you lose the task. There's working well in a team and then there's being stupid.

3. Don't rely on a candidate to back you up in the boardroom. It becomes like a war zone! Friends become enemies within 30 seconds.

4. Don't squander the opportunity you have been given. You don't get a lot of sleep in the process, but excuses for poor performance will not be accepted.

5. Don't give up if you have been called back into the boardroom. If you are clear with your points and fight until the end, you always have a chance.

