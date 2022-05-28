Five Dates a Week shares first look at fast-track dating show

A spin-off to Channel 4's Five Guys a Week, each episode follows one contestant as they invite five partners of their choice to spend a week living with them – however they all live there at the same time.

Channel 4 has shared a first-look at its new reality show Five Dates a Week , introducing the competition's first singleton.

"The format fast-tracks the 'getting to know you' phase of the relationship and gives the picker the opportunity to compare and contrast five dates – in real time," Channel 4 teases.

In the clip, we meet 24-year-old Michael – a social media content creator from London – who finds that his dates usually go after him just for his following on Instagram.

"Some people do want to be around me because it will boost their online presence and that's why I have to be selective of who I choose to be around," he says in the clip.

After being single for nine months, Michael is about to enter Cupid's Cottage, where there are five ladies waiting to get to know him better.

Last year, the executive producers behind the show said that they hope Five Dates a Week will "pave the way for better representation" on-screen, with the dating show accepting applicants of any gender and sexual orientation.

"Whatever gender you are, whatever your sexual preference, whoever it is that you want to wrap their arms around you at the end of the night, being wanted – being loved – is universal," said executive producer Lorraine Charker-Phillips.

Five Dates a Week launches on Channel 4 on Sunday 29th May. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.