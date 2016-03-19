Final Six Nations Rugby match bumps The Voice to Sunday evening
Published: Saturday, 19 March 2016 at 4:00 pm
A vocal crowd may well be singing 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot' but if you've tuned in to see contestants belting out hits on The Voice tonight, you might be wondering what's going on.
For just one week the shiny-floored singing contestant has moved to Sunday, making way for the final match of the Six Nations Rugby between France and England.
It's a battle, and there may be some knockouts, but that's about as close as it gets.
So, in order to see Boy George and will.i.am choose their final three contestants head back to BBC1 tomorrow, Sunday 20th March, at 7.45pm.
The Voice returns to its Saturday night slot next week as the show goes live for the first time this series.
