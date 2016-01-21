The reality star has been with the ITVBe show since 2013, joining in its ninth series.

But McCann has earned a whole host of new fans after tackling I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! placing third behind George Shelley and winner Vicky Pattison at the end of last year. She certainly earned her keep, enduring trials that included being buried alive with snakes and eating a live water spider.

There’s plenty of new projects on the way, she says including a presenting gig on This Morning.

More like this

Advertisement

“It’s so cool. I’m like This Morning’s little sister. Loads coming up: film, radio, books – stay tuned, watch this space.”