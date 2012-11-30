Eric Bristow misses out on the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! final
The former darts player's departure leaves Charlie Brooks, David Haye and Ashley Roberts fighting it out for the jungle crown
He's thrown a good game but former darts player Eric Bristow has narrowly missed out on a place in the final leg of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. After finding himself in the bottom two alongside EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks, the Crafty Cockney was informed by presenters Ant and Dec that he had received the lowest number of public votes.
His eviction came after a busy day in camp, which saw him paired up with former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts for the Dingo Dollar Challenge before heading to the Outback Shack where they were met with treats of corned beef and baked beans.
Despite making it so far in the competition, Bristow admitted to Ant and Dec his disappointment at not reaching the final: "It's great I'm out... but I would have liked to make the last three."
But he went on to add, "I think it's right the three young'uns are there, it's worked out well."
The 55-year-old also reflected on his clashes with Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan: "It was bad because we weren't eating. After a while it wasn't funny anymore."
After successfully predicting a string of evictions from camp, Bristow's cautious decision to back David Haye as a winner could prove telling: "[That's] unless one of the girls goes for it - they're both strong characters, so it wouldn't surprise me."