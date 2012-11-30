Despite making it so far in the competition, Bristow admitted to Ant and Dec his disappointment at not reaching the final: "It's great I'm out... but I would have liked to make the last three."

But he went on to add, "I think it's right the three young'uns are there, it's worked out well."

The 55-year-old also reflected on his clashes with Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan: "It was bad because we weren't eating. After a while it wasn't funny anymore."

More like this

Advertisement

After successfully predicting a string of evictions from camp, Bristow's cautious decision to back David Haye as a winner could prove telling: "[That's] unless one of the girls goes for it - they're both strong characters, so it wouldn't surprise me."