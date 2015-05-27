Ella’s certainly set to surprise. After sailing through to this week’s live semi-finals with her self-penned jazz track Summertime, she’s stepping out from behind the piano to put her own spin on an existing uptempo track.

“It’s completely different,” Ella explained of the song she'll cover. “I did a jazz ballad in my first audition behind a piano, now I’m doing a kind of dance dubstep track, with literally a microphone.”

“Now I have an opportunity, I wanted to show another side.”

And while Ella’s focus is entirely on tonight’s performance, if she was to make it into Sunday’s final, the crooner has already planned to return to the style of her original audition and perform her own song. “That’s what people liked at the end of the day.”

Ella’s certainly got a lot of support behind her, revealing that her fan base already has its own nickname.

“They call themselves the ‘Shawies’,” she smiled. “It’s amazing. I’ve been contacted by so many people.”

Britain's Got Talent continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV