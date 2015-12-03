The businessman maintained that he'd considered leaving a week ago, but said he was glad he'd stayed.

"It feels good to be out but it was also great to be in there with those six people", Banntyne, who picked up a black eye for his troubles in the Bushtucker Trials, told Ant and Dec.

There was one thing that knocked him for six though - Vicky Pattison's little jungle crush: "It is very very flattering" he chuckled, "I didn't expect that."

He went on to praise Pattison, saying her reputation in the media didn't reflect the woman he'd met in the jungle and commenting that he'd like her to win.

Bannatyne most famously clashed with Lady Colin Campbell, who made no bones about referring to him as an "old goat". And he hadn't changed his tune by the time he left the jungle.

"She's not a very nice person" Bannatyne said: "I think my life is better not having her in it so I won't see her again."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV on Friday night