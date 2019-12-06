"Guess what, winter? You can take your frostbite and stick it where the sun don't shine", says the voiceover. "Do one, winter."

For those unsure what to expect from Winter Love Island, which is set to debut in January, the advert seems to promise more of the formula that has made the matchmaking competition so winningly popular.

Love Island has aired for the past five years running, always taking place during the summer. The format sees a group of unknown singletons – the 'Islanders' – contained on a villa in Mallorca, away from the outside world.

More like this

To survive in the villa, and to have a chance of taking home the £50,000 winner's kitty, the contestants must partner up romantically, and vie for the public's affections, with challenges and dates also thrown into the mix. Love Island airs six days a week on ITV2.

Earlier this year, Love Island's fifth series had the nation tuning in again, with Islanders Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea taking home the top honours.

And while it seems Winter Love Island isn't planning to deviate from the classic edition too wildly, there are a few key differences. For one thing, the winter villa isn't in Mallorca. Instead, the new series will be filmed in the heat of South Africa, in a villa almost twice the size.

You can watch the trailer here:

Advertisement

Winter Love Island comes to ITV2 in January 2020