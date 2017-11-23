Did you spot the sneaky Byker Grove reference in last night's I'm a Celebrity?
"HE CANNAE SEE!"
Did you get a sense of deja vu watching I'm A Celebrity last night? Did you suddenly find yourself flashing back to a certain nineties paintball fight gone wrong?
That'd be because Ant and Dec snuck in a cheeky Byker Grove reference as they introduced the latest Bushtucker Trial.
The challenge featured celebrities trying out different "foods" blindfolded, but when Ant McPartlin demonstrated the blindfold he did came out with an excellent throwback line.
"He cannae see, man!" he yelled as he groped around desperately.
Of course, that was the famous line yelled out after Ant's character PJ got hit in the eyes as the kids of Byker Grove and Denton Burn went head-to-head in a paintball fight.
Poor PJ collapsed to the ground screaming in a nail-biting cliffhanger, as Duncan (Declan Donnelly) panicked about his buddy. "He can't see, man!"
Fans loved the cheeky throwback line as Ant and Dec paid homage to the show that launched their careers.
