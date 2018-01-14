Well, it's official. Candice Brown has become the first person to leave Dancing on Ice 2018.

Advertisement

After a tough fortnight on the ice for the newcomers, Great British Bake Off 2016 winner Candice (who found herself at the bottom of the leaderboard in week one) and singer Lemar (who was in the middle of the pack before the public vote) had to go head to head in the first skate off of the series.