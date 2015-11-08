[Aside: nope, there’s no dancing at the start Derms].

So who’s Mr O’Leary got his eye on?

Well, it seems Lauren Murray and her big vocals caught his eye – the “pyro shower” and (gasp) “fake gospel choir” a giveaway that she’ll go far. Plus, Dermot appears to have been very much on board with duo Reggie n Bollie who earned a whole heap of new fans after their OMI and One Direction mash-up last night.

And they're good choices for Dermot as they've both safely made it through the second week of live shows and will return next week.

The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV