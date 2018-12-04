Dec gifted viewers an instant meme on I’m A Celeb
Holly Willoughby's co-host gave audiences a relatable moment as he ran away from camera
Most I’m A Celeb gifs capture a TV star covered in cockroaches while screaming in fear, all for the entertainment of the good old British public. However, it’s a critter-free moment from the ITV show that’s recently become a meme.
It’s all thanks to presenter Declan Donnelly, who was seen recently running away from the camera and co-host Holly Willoughby after dropping a joke about the Gore Seasons Pizza challenge.
- I’m a Celebrity 2018 day 16: Barrowman returns, everybody eats Fleur and another celeb leaves
- John Barrowman back in the I’m a Celebrity jungle after hospital visit
- Where is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! filmed?
Responding to Holly’s question "Who puts pineapple on pizza?", Dec said, "Perverts, Holly," before adding “And Australians. Same thing!" and making a quick getaway.
And people have been revisiting the relatable reaction...
Lo, a meme was born…
The meme has gotten so big that Dec was even kind enough to repeat the moment on last night's show...
And in other jungle news, John Barrowman made his return to camp after a hospital visit and Harry admitted he’d never seen Toy Story (yes, really).
Check out the latest I’m a Celeb happenings here.
I'm A Celeb continues 9pm tonight, ITV