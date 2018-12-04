Responding to Holly’s question "Who puts pineapple on pizza?", Dec said, "Perverts, Holly," before adding “And Australians. Same thing!" and making a quick getaway.

And people have been revisiting the relatable reaction...

Lo, a meme was born…

The meme has gotten so big that Dec was even kind enough to repeat the moment on last night's show...

And in other jungle news, John Barrowman made his return to camp after a hospital visit and Harry admitted he’d never seen Toy Story (yes, really).

I'm A Celeb continues 9pm tonight, ITV