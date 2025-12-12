David and Georgia Tennant have been confirmed as the final celebrity pairing for Gogglebox's Stand Up to Cancer special.

They join a line-up of star guests who have been announced across the week, including Celebrity Traitors co-stars Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed, Josh Hartnett and his wife Tamsin Egerton, and Oscar winner Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton.

Alongside the nation's favourite armchair critics, they will take a look back on the past week's best television, all in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

Shows under scrutiny include The 1% Club Rollover, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special, The Sound of Music, James May's Shed Load of Ideas, and Becca and Matthew's Stand Up to Cancer stories.

Tonight (12th December) is the Stand Up to Cancer live night of TV, with broadcaster Clare Balding joining the presenting line-up. Other hosts include Adam Hills, Hannah Fry and Vicky Pattison, for an unmissable night of television, live on Channel 4.

There will also be a special edition of The Last Leg, as well as moving stories, performances and fundraising moments as celebrities and the public unite to raise money for life-saving cancer research.

Babatunde Aléshé will be live in the studio as guest announcer, with an appearance from Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden too.

Meanwhile, Davina McCall will front Cancer Clinic: Live, a live broadcast direct from inside a special one-off cancer clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

To find out more about Stand Up to Cancer and how you can get involved or make a donation, visit its official website.

Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand up to Cancer airs on Friday 12th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

