Gogglebox is getting the Hollywood treatment!

In a Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer special, actors Josh Hartnett and Kieran Culkin will be joining the nation's favourite armchair critics as they look back on the past week's best television.

There will be four celebrity pairings this Friday, with the first pairings revealed as Josh Hartnett (Trap) and his wife Tamsin Egerton (St Trinian's), and Kieran Culkin (Succession) and his wife Jazz Charton.

Speaking about his participation in the programme, Hartnett said: "Tamsin introduced me to Gogglebox many years ago and I’ve been a fan ever since.

"Having the chance to sit with her, share a few laughs and inevitably say something that embarrasses us both, all while helping raise awareness for the worthiest of charities, is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

"I’m incredibly excited to be a part of it, and to support Stand up to Cancer."

Josh Hartnett and Tasmin Egerton. Channel 4

Egerton added: "We first started watching Gogglebox during lockdown in 2020. I found it so comforting watching other families around the country watching TV 'with' us. It's such a great cross-section of the UK.

"Ever since then, Josh and I have tried to watch it together whenever we can. I can’t wait to snuggle up on the sofa with him for such an important cause as Stand Up to Cancer."

Culkin, who won this year's Best Supporting Actor Oscar for A Real Pain, has made no secret of his love for Gogglebox, with a TikTok clip having gone viral of him explaining the premise of the show to Jesse Eisenberg during their press tour for the movie.

"It's one of the best shows ever," he said. "Almost like how Beavis and Butt-Head would comment on... It's people all over England, it's great. Because I don't watch a lot of TV, it's gives a good sense of television."

This year's Stand Up to Cancer will see Davina McCall and Adam Hills at the helm of a special night of programming, which will feature dedicated editions of some much-loved shows, including Celebrity Gogglebox and The Last Leg, alongside moving performances and stories as the public and celebrities unite to raise money for life-saving cancer research.

Last month, Channel 4 announced a new campaign led by the broadcaster and Cancer Research UK to drive awareness of NHS cancer screening programmes.

At the heart of Friday night is Cancer Clinic: Live, which has been described as a "pioneering" new campaign presented by McCall. It will feature a live broadcast direct from inside a special one-off cancer clinic at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Audiences will meet patients and their families whose cancer journeys have been followed for several weeks from diagnosis to results, as they continue through treatment.

This marks the first time in UK television where audiences will see clinical consultations with cancer specialists from Addenbrooke’s and Royal Papworth Hospitals unfold in real time.

Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand up to Cancer airs on Friday 12th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

