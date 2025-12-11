After the great betrayal of The Celebrity Traitors final, it was hard to believe Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed may grace TV screens alongside one another again - until now.

The pair will join the line-up for Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer, with Hollywood stars Josh Hartnett and Kieran Culkin previously announced to be taking part.

As ever, Nick and Joe will join the nation's favourite armchair critics as they look back on the past week's best television, all in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

Joe Marler said of taking part: "When they told me I’d be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with Nick for Stand Up to Cancer, I felt it would be a great opportunity to finally stare him in the eye and ask why he gleefully betrayed me on national television.

"But honestly, I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. We had a mad old time on The Traitors, and somehow came out of it as actual mates… though I’ll be keeping one eye on him at all times, just in case.

"Supporting Stand Up to Cancer was a no-brainer - cancer affects everyone in some way, and if us two idiots watching telly can help raise money and awareness, then I’m all in. Plus, I love Gogglebox. It’s the only job where 'talking rubbish on the sofa' counts as fundraising - and Nick can’t betray me, unless he’s going to try and backstab me with the remote."

Meanwhile, Nick Mohammad commented: "When Gogglebox asked if I’d do their Stand Up to Cancer special with Joe Marler, I thought, 'Great - finally an opportunity for him to apologise for making me believe he was a traitor.' Joe still texts me about it every 20 minutes, so sitting on a sofa together, unnaturally close, felt like the safest way to rebuild our trust.

"Supporting Stand Up to Cancer means a huge amount to both of us - cancer affects so many people, and if us nattering through the week’s telly can help raise money for research, then fantastic. And Gogglebox is the purest of joys: friends, food, comfy sofa, and not a chalkboard or Claudia in sight."

In addition to the Gogglebox specials, Stand Up to Cancer has also launched a moving tribute to loved ones lost to cancer, led by Married at First Sight's Mel Schilling.

People across the UK are invited to take part by dedicating a lantern to someone who has been lost to cancer. Each lantern will bear a personalised tribute and photograph, creating a shared expression of love, loss and hope, stretching one mile through Leicester's Abbey Park. Four unique lantern designs are available for personalisation online.

To create a lantern and submit a tribute, supporters can visit the Stand Up To Cancer Tribute Mile website, select a design and upload their dedication.

Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand up to Cancer airs on Friday 12th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

