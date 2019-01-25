Thornton can be seen wearing a helmet to practise the headbanger in a preview clip revealed by ITV below.

What is a 'headbanger' in ice skating?

The headbanger, also known as the bounce spin, is a move where the male dancer spins the female dancer from her ankles, moving her body up and down in a circular motion with her head swinging perilously close to the ice.

It is actually an illegal move in competitions governed by the International Skating Union (ISU), but it can be performed in exhibition or show skating.

Who has performed the headbanger on Dancing on Ice before?

One or two celebrities usually attempt the headbanger each series. David Seaman dropped his partner Pam O'Connor when trying the headbanger during a 2006 dress rehearsal, and she had to have stitches in her chin.

Roxanne Pallett, however, successfully did the headbanger move in 2009 – check out what it looks like in the terrifying video below.

Dancing on Ice returns at 6pm on Sunday on ITV