Dancing on Ice bids goodbye to Gemma Collins – but will ratings fall after The GC's exit?
Fellow contestant Brian McFadden has suggested that nobody would have watched the ITV series if it wasn't for the TOWIE star
Original diva Gemma Collins has been given the boot from Dancing on Ice.
The TOWIE star – alongside professional partner Matt Evers – was eliminated from the ITV competition following a skate-off against cricket star Ryan Sidebottom.
Only achieving a score of 15.5 for her routine earlier in the episode, Gemma was left bottom of the leaderboard and favourite to leave.
"I just want to bow out gracefully; it’s time to let them all go on. I wish them all the best of luck, they’re working so hard," Collins said after all four judges opted to save Sidebottom in the skate-off.
And when asked by host Willoughby whether she’d continue skating, Collins replied: “Probably not, no.”
But does The GC’s exit mean that fewer people will tune into the series next Sunday? As Brian McFadden suggested, the drama-prone contestant was a key reason audiences watched the show.
Filmed paying tribute to Collins on James ‘Arg’ Argent’s Instagram story, the former Westlife star – who is also a contestant on the show – was filmed lifting his glass and announcing: “Let's be honest, if it hadn't been for you, nobody would have watched this f**king show!”
In a second clip, McFadden added: “And on a final note, you will notice that none of the people from ITV are here because they're all trying to figure out how the f**k they're going to get ratings next week."
However, looks like at least some viewers were ready to see Collins and her slightly underwhelming ice-dancing talents go home.
Matt Evers also joked about being happy to see his dance partner leave the competition, saying on Argent’s Instagram story: “I’m free at last!”
However, he added: "It’s been absolutely amazing. You almost killed me, but I'm still alive and so are you."
Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV