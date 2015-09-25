Dancing with her professional partner Kevin Clifton, Kellie was the first celebrity of 2015 to take to the dance floor. And guess who had that spot last year? None other than Caroline Flack, who went on to win the competition.

And, talking of Kevin, did you know that he's never been in a dance off? He's also been in every Strictly final since he joined the show as a full time professional.

They certainly sound like good omens to us but while Kellie is certainly not getting that far ahead of herself, she does admit to having a superstitious side.

"I do feel like sometimes I have a sixth sense about certain things," she tells RadioTimes.com. "My Nan always used to say that she was a bit of a witch and knew things were going to happen. When I got the EastEnders job she said, 'I knew you would get it.' So I do believe in that.

"I think you can tune into something that we don’t particularly understand. You could call it the universe. It’s about being drawn to certain things. Sometimes you just go 'I’m going to do that today' and you don’t know why you’ve done it and something happens from it, things like that I’m a firm believer in."

