“I just went straight up to him,” explained Winkleman. “I almost head butted him when I’d heard [he was leaving] and I went ‘No, that’s not allowed. I like the fact that you’ve got an idea, but it’s not happening’, and he went ‘Claude…’”

Watch below: Claudia Winkleman on the future of Strictly after Len Goodman

Before the 14th series aired last year, Goodman announced that it would be his last run on the show. He had been Head Judge since the first series in 2004.

“Oh I hated saying goodbye to Len,” added Winkleman. “I love him so much. We sort of couldn’t believe it – we kept on going, ‘He’ll change his mind, he’ll change his mind'.”

We also quizzed the presenter on who she thought would be replacing Goodman on the panel, and why she wants to see more politicians taking to the ballroom this year. Watch the full video interview above.