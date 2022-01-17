Celebs Go Dating experts reveal new season 10 feature with forfeit for losers

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , Celebs Go Dating agents Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson, along with client coordinator Tom Read Wilson, revealed there’s a new Star Dater Award.

E4’s Celebs Go Dating is back with a brand new season for 2022, and as well as a new shiny Celebs Go Dating cast , there’s been some tweaks to the format.

Brunson explained: “This Star Dater is the person that we considered to be the person who has listened the most and executed the most in terms of what we’ve advised in the agency, and then we’ve actually seen the feedback to support that, right? So that’s new, and everyone competes on that.”

Williamson added: “With this Star Dater challenge, which is kind of a running thing as we go throughout the series, you will find that two of our celebrities, let’s say lose in a forfeit, and have to do something that they really don’t want to do. And I think we can all be entertained when we watch that!”

As well as this, the agents say the series has been “spiced up”, starting with the very first episode, which opens with a big mixer for the first time.

“I think the way that we opened up the show this year is very different,” Brunson explained. “It’s a very different kind of big mixer.”

Talking about his co-stars surprising the cast, Read Wilson joked: “These two were incredibly naughty!”

Celebs Go Dating starts on E4 at 9pm. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.