Celebs Go Dating 2022: Start date, cast, latest news and more

Celebs Go Dating season 10 is almost upon us!

The 10th season will see a brand new batch of celebrity singletons head to the renowned London-based agency to meet with the matchmakers Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson, who will send the stars on dates with potential suitors.

E4 previously revealed the Celebs Go Dating 2022 line-up, which includes presenter and columnist Ulrika Jonsson, Married at First Sight star Nikita Jasmine and Apprentice star Ryan-Mark Parsons. But, will they find what they’ve been looking for?

Jonsson, 54, recently confessed that she’s looking to date younger men and gave the casting crew “free rein” when it came to picking the age of her dates.

“It’s about the maturity of the person so I’ve kind of given them a little free rein in that department!” she told the Mirror.

“I guess I’ve been slightly cautious of dating men my age because, from my experience, they seem to come across as pretty f**king dull. I don’t want dull anymore, I want to have fun.”

She previously said of joining the new series: “Three years ago I got divorced – I hadn’t anticipated being single at my age. I’m enjoying it but I look forward to working with Anna and Paul. I’m sure they will have me back on track to finding love in no time.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the series, including when Celebs Go Dating is expected to start, who is in the complete line-up and latest news.

When does Celebs Go Dating start?

Getty Images

CONFIRMED: Celebs Go Dating will be returning on 17th January at 9pm on E4.

Following last year’s format, the show will air Monday to Thursday on E4, with catch-up episodes available to stream on All4.

Celebs Go Dating 2022 agency experts

Channel 4

The Celebs Go Dating team includes dating expert Anna Williamson, Love Doctor Paul C Brunson and junior client coordinator Tom Read Wilson.

Williamson is the former co-presenter of children’s programmes Rescue Robots and Toonattik. She joined the show in 2019, taking over from Nadia Essex.

Speaking of the new series, Williamson said: “I’m so excited to get the agency back up and running. We are really intrigued to see what dating looks like for the celebs now the world is opening back up and seeing how our dates get on.”

Brunson is an American matchmaker. He took over from Eden Blackman on the E4 dating series in 2018 and also works on Married at First Sight UK, which he joined for the 2020 series.

“I can’t wait to throw the agency doors back wide open. This series will be an exciting experiment to see how our celebs deal with dating now the world is returning to a more normal way of life. This series line-up is very eclectic, and I can’t wait to get stuck right in with helping them find love,” Paul said.

Wilson is a singer, actor and presenter, but is perhaps best known for appearing on the E4 dating show as the junior client coordinator. Tom can often be seen chatting to the celebs in the reception of the agency before they go through to speak to Paul and Anna.

“I cannot wait to get back into the agency and dissecting dates with celebs again. It’s going to be lovely being back in the agency with Anna and Paul,” Tom said of the new series.

Celebs Go Dating 2022 line-up

The full line-up was announced on the 27th of October and includes the following stars:

Ulrika Jonsson

Abz Love

Chloe Brockett

Miles Nazaire

Nikita Jasmine

Ryan-Mark Parsons

Jessika Power

Marty McKenna

Celebs Go Dating will begin on 17th January at 9pm on E4.