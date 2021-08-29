Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Kieron Dyer pretended to quit show to prank Jake Quickenden

Tonight is the night: Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns with a fresh batch of A-listers taking on gruelling challenges designed to test both their physical and mental limits.

This year’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line-up includes the likes of BMX racer Shanaze Reade, Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona, X Factor singer Jake Quickenden and former professional footballer Kieron Dyer.

Despite the extreme environment they were in, it has been revealed Kieron managed to pull off a prank on his fellow contestants that had them in tears.

“I made Jake cry as well, which probably won’t get aired, but I like that one, when I tricked him,” Kieron told Metro. “He cried like a baby.”

The former England footballer went on to explain that he pretend to quit the show.

He said: “I took off my armband and pretended I was quitting – told all the contestants in the barracks, I said, ‘I’ve had enough, I’m out of here.’ And they obviously took it literally.

“Shanaze came and gave me a big hug, and Jake started crying, and then I had to get my armband and put it back on and say, ‘I’m only joking’.”

Kieron doesn’t think the moment will make the final cut when the first episode airs tonight (Sunday 29th August), but it’s nice to see he managed to bring a bit of levity to the camp, which is set up in the Scottish Hebrides.