This year's Hunters are handpicked from the police and military, all armed with the powers of the state to hunt down the celebrities and stop them winning the show.

So, who is taking part? Read on to find out more about the cast of Celebrity Hunted 2025.

Celebrity Hunted 2025 cast

Giovanni Pernice

Kai Widdrington

Denise Welch

Lincoln Townley

Duncan James

Christine McGuinness

David Whitely

Zeze Millz

Danielle Harold

Kimberly Hart-Simpson

Simon McCoy

Lucrezia Millarini

Read on to find out more about the cast.

Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington

Ages: 34 and 29

Instagrams: @giovannipernice and @kaiwidd

Professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington are joining the Celebrity Hunted 2025 line-up, but will they be able to avoid detection?

The pair have both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, with Pernice winning the show back in 2021. This marks Pernice's television comeback after he exited the dancing show in 2024.

Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley

Ages: 66 and 52

Instagrams: @denise_welch and @lincolntownley

Denise Welch is an actress best known for her roles in various soaps including Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road. She is also a regular panellist on Loose Women.

Welch will be joined by husband and painter Lincoln Townley. Townley is known for his art work that explores the darker side of the human personality and painting abstract celebrity portraits.

Duncan James and Christine McGuinness

Ages: 46 and 36

Instagrams: @mrduncanjames and @mrsmcguinness

Duncan James is a singer and actor who rose to fame as a member of Blue. He later starred in Hollyoaks as Ryan Knight.

Meanwhile, Christine McGuinness is a model and TV personality who appeared on The Real Housewives of Cheshire and has taken part in The Games and Celebrity MasterChef.

David Whitely and Zeze Millz

Ages: 33 and 35

Instagrams: @davidwhitely and @zezemillz

David Whitely is a comedian who rose to fame by posting amusing clips on social media. He will be joined by Zeze Millz, who is best known for hosting The Zeze Millz Show. She recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

Danielle Harold and Kimberly Hart-Simpson

Ages: 32 and 38

Instagrams: @danielle_harold and @kimberly_h_s

Danielle Harold is best known for her role as Lola Pearce in EastEnders, which she bowed out of in 2023 following her character's death. It was her portrayal of Lola's brain tumour storyline that saw her win the Serial Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards.

She will be joined by Kimberly Hart-Simpson, who is best known for her role as Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street. She has also appeared in Hollyoaks, Brassic and Mount Pleasant.

Simon McCoy and Lucrezia Millarini

Ages: 63 and 48

Instagram: @lucreziaitv

Simon McCoy is a journalist and former newsreader for BBC News. He will be joined by Lucrezia Millarini who is a journalist who presents on ITV News and has previously taken part in Dancing on Ice and The Games.

Celebrity Hunted begins on Channel 4 on Sunday 5th January at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.