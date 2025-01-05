Celebrity Hunted 2025 cast: Meet the famous fugitives of season 6
Who will be running from Hunted HQ?
Celebrity Hunted is making a return to Channel 4, as some of the nation's most famous faces go on the run and become wanted fugitives.
As ever, the celebrities are tasked with hiding out across mainland UK all while an elite task force of Hunters try to track them down. And they have 14 days to do so!
This year's Hunters are handpicked from the police and military, all armed with the powers of the state to hunt down the celebrities and stop them winning the show.
So, who is taking part? Read on to find out more about the cast of Celebrity Hunted 2025.
Celebrity Hunted 2025 cast
- Giovanni Pernice
- Kai Widdrington
- Denise Welch
- Lincoln Townley
- Duncan James
- Christine McGuinness
- David Whitely
- Zeze Millz
- Danielle Harold
- Kimberly Hart-Simpson
- Simon McCoy
- Lucrezia Millarini
Read on to find out more about the cast.
Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington
Ages: 34 and 29
Instagrams: @giovannipernice and @kaiwidd
Professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington are joining the Celebrity Hunted 2025 line-up, but will they be able to avoid detection?
The pair have both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, with Pernice winning the show back in 2021. This marks Pernice's television comeback after he exited the dancing show in 2024.
Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley
Ages: 66 and 52
Instagrams: @denise_welch and @lincolntownley
Denise Welch is an actress best known for her roles in various soaps including Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road. She is also a regular panellist on Loose Women.
Welch will be joined by husband and painter Lincoln Townley. Townley is known for his art work that explores the darker side of the human personality and painting abstract celebrity portraits.
Duncan James and Christine McGuinness
Ages: 46 and 36
Instagrams: @mrduncanjames and @mrsmcguinness
Duncan James is a singer and actor who rose to fame as a member of Blue. He later starred in Hollyoaks as Ryan Knight.
Meanwhile, Christine McGuinness is a model and TV personality who appeared on The Real Housewives of Cheshire and has taken part in The Games and Celebrity MasterChef.
David Whitely and Zeze Millz
Ages: 33 and 35
Instagrams: @davidwhitely and @zezemillz
David Whitely is a comedian who rose to fame by posting amusing clips on social media. He will be joined by Zeze Millz, who is best known for hosting The Zeze Millz Show. She recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.
Danielle Harold and Kimberly Hart-Simpson
Ages: 32 and 38
Instagrams: @danielle_harold and @kimberly_h_s
Danielle Harold is best known for her role as Lola Pearce in EastEnders, which she bowed out of in 2023 following her character's death. It was her portrayal of Lola's brain tumour storyline that saw her win the Serial Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards.
She will be joined by Kimberly Hart-Simpson, who is best known for her role as Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street. She has also appeared in Hollyoaks, Brassic and Mount Pleasant.
Simon McCoy and Lucrezia Millarini
Ages: 63 and 48
Instagram: @lucreziaitv
Simon McCoy is a journalist and former newsreader for BBC News. He will be joined by Lucrezia Millarini who is a journalist who presents on ITV News and has previously taken part in Dancing on Ice and The Games.
Celebrity Hunted begins on Channel 4 on Sunday 5th January at 9pm.
