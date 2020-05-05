Here's everything we know about the new series...

Which famous faces will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox USA?

E4 has released the star studded line-up for episode one, which includes singer Meghan Trainor, Parks and Rec actor Rob Lowe, former Disney star Raven-Symoné and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa.

The episode also features sportscaster Joe Buck, rappers Master P and Romeo, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, celebrity chef Curtis Stone and businessman Robert Herjavec with his ballroom dancer wife Kym Herjavec.

The trailer also features Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne, which means the family are likely to appear in later episodes.

Further names will be revealed in the coming days, according to E4.

How can I watch it?

Celebrity Gogglebox USA begins Wednesday 13th May on E4 at 9pm.

In the US, the series – named Celebrity Watch Party – airs on Fox on Thursday 7th May.

What will they be watching?

The celebrities will be watching "news and events on television that are currently taking America by storm" as well as popular and topical TV shows.

We can expect to listen to celebs' "insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critiques" of the top onscreen moments from the week.

The show's trailer hints that the celebs may be watching Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Last Dance, The Masked Singer and Dr. Pimple Popper, with Meghan Trainor saying: "We're watching everything you're watching and we've got a lot to say about it."

Celebrity Gogglebox USA begins Wednesday 13th May on E4 at 9pm.