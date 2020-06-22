Susanna Reid and Judge Rinder join Celebrity Gogglebox line-up

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid is sharing a sofa with Judge Rinder as a late addition to Celebrity Gogglebox.

The current series, which airs every Friday night on Channel 4, has so far seen Martin and Roman Kemp laugh at Naked Attraction, Loose Women’s Stacey Soloman and I’m a Celeb’s Joe Swash watch World Cup Final ’66, and Zoe Ball and her son Woody view Britain’s Got Talent.

Now the former Strictly contestants are joining the A-list line-up mid-way through the series.

“I am very grateful to Celebrity Gogglebox for ensuring Piers Morgan will only be the second most important man in my dear friend Susanna’s TV life from now on,” Robert Rinder told The Sun.

Actress Sadie Frost will also be joining the Celebrity Gogglebox cast, alongside her two sons with Jude Law – model and actor Rafferty (23) and Rudy (17).

“I absolutely love Gogglebox and couldn’t be more thrilled to be on the show, especially with Raff and Rudy,” she told The Mirror.

“It’s definitely safe to say we have very different TV tastes but we’re looking forward to seeing what comes our way.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.