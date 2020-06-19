And speaking on This Morning, Vegas spoke about why his teenaged son Michael doesn't Michael doesn't join them on the show.

"He's a 16-year-old in lockdown, he's wired in, he's got the headphones in," he said.

"He's actually quite shy, I think he is going through that self-conscious stage, which is a shame.

"But all he does when we watch television together is I go, 'Look at that, it's ridiculous! Look at the state of that!' And he just nods.”

The ongoing second series of Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off earlier in June and has seen some famous armchair critics from last series return, including Denise van Outen, Nick Grimshaw and Stacey Solomon.

Meanwhile new faces, alongside Vegas, have included Love Island duo Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, former football manager Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra, and comedian Vic Reeves.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Fridays at 9pm