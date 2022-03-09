The drama kicked off on MTV on 15th February, and so far we've seen the fiery arrival of Love Island's Theo Campbell, Prince Charming Netherlands star Tommy Baljet and TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise, ready to confront their famous exes on the beautiful shores of the Canary Islands.

It's Love Island meets Geordie Shore with a splash of TOWIE and Married at First Sight Australia for good measure in the latest season of MTV's hit reality show Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

"Pull up your deck chairs, pour yourself a Pina Colada and watch as our bronzed babes are paired up and pulled apart by the Tablet of Terror. This series includes a shocking new twist in the form of the Shack of Secrets, causing havoc among the villa by unveiling new exes and dishing out secret missions when our celebs least expect it!"

Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell is back to narrate proceedings. Here's everything to know about Celebrity Ex on the Beach season 2 below...

Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2022 release schedule and time

Celebrity Ex on the Beach, the second season of the celebrity edition, arrived on MTV on February 15th at 10pm. It airs on MTV every Tuesday at 10pm.

Viewers can watch episodes online and catch up via NOW TV or MTVPlay.

Is Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2022 available on Netflix?

The latest season of Celebrity Ex on the Beach is not available to watch on Netflix currently. We'll have to wait for the season to end on MTV before it arrives on Netflix at a later date.

Season 1 of Celebrity Ex on the Beach is available to stream on Netflix now

Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2022 cast

The cast includes Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson, Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's A'Whora, Love Island's Kaz Crossley, influencer Sofie Karlstad, Too Hot to Handle's Kori Sampson, TOWIE's James Lock, Married at First Sight Australia's KC Osborne, and Love Island's Mike Boateng.

The drama has so far featured the arrivals of disgruntled exes in the form of Love Island's Theo Campbell, Prince Charming Netherlands star Tommy Baljet and TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2022 trailer

A trailer for Celebrity Ex on the Beach was released in February, and it was every bit as explosive as you'd imagine...

Celebrity Ex on the Beach continues on MTV on Tuesdays at 10pm.