Celebrity Big Brother’s rumoured return must embrace tradition to succeed – and Davina McCall should host it

Rumours began swirling this weekend that Davina McCall was in talks to revive Celebrity Big Brother. According to sources, the TV presenter had been approached to bring the show back in 2021.

Advertisement

However, a representative for BB’s production company, EndemolShine, told Mail Online that there was no truth in the story and no such talks had begun.

A little upsetting yes, but perhaps more reason for a conversation to start about why it wouldn’t be all that bad if Davina did bring back the show.

This month we’ve seen a huge interest in BB as it marked its 20th anniversary, prompting many Twitter users to call for a full reboot.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And if anyone was to revive it, it would have to be Davina, wouldn’t it?

She’s arguably the queen of Big Brother, having hosted the series and its celeb spin-off from when it started in 200o until Channel 4 pulled the plug on it in 2010 (Brian Dowling and Emma Willis would go on to present it separately on Channel 5 between 2011 and 2018).

Plus, Davina has already spoken about her ideal celeb line up, which includes Piers Morgan, Dominic Cummings, and Gordon Ramsay who she thinks would be “fascinating”.

And last week fans couldn’t get enough of her when she returned to host Big Brother: Best Shows Ever with Rylan Clark-Neal.

Viewers flocked to watch the 10-part show which featured throwback clips of some of the best moments over the years.

Now that we’ve got a taste of BB all over again, with Davina as the host, we want more. What seems apparent is the need for Big Brother of yore – we don’t want any gimmicks, we want a series that will stand the test of time, and that’s why we need Davina.

She is Big Brother, and she’s the whole embodiment of the show, evidenced by her willingness to celebrate it a decade after she parted ways from it. Sure, Emma and Brian were excellent hosts, but we need a return to traditional BB if it’s ever going to succeed.

And what better way to give the fans (us) what they want and come back with a bang in the form of Celebrity Big Brother?

From Vanessa Feltz’s meltdown in the first celebrity version, to reality TV queen Tiffany Pollard’s wild outbursts in series 17, and Jackie Stallone’s grand entrance in series three, the spin-off show is known for producing some true TV gold.

We can only imagine how great it would be if the show returned with a whole, new batch of celebs in 2021.

If they’re anything like The GC – who had us in fits of laughter in series 17 – we certainly wouldn’t say no!

Advertisement

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever is on E4 at 9pm, Sunday to Thursdays. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.