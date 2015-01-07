Twitter: @michellevisage

Famous, why? As a judge on US reality series RuPaul's Drag Race

Bio: We may not have seen much of Michelle on this side of the pond, but over in the States she makes her living appearing on TV and radio – playing tunes on the airwaves, as well as appearing as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.

More like this

Growing up in New Jersey, Michelle's first taste of fame was winning a Madonna look-alike contest. She then moved to New York where she showcased her own vocals, first in R&B group Seduction – enjoying a hit with Two Make It Right – before landing a track on the Bodyguard soundtrack.

But it's for her role on reality TV competition Drag Race – America's search to find the "next drag superstar" – that she's best known. Michelle plans to be dressed to the nines during her entire stay in the CBB house and says "anyone who gets up there with a wig and heels is my hero.

"I'm in there for the gay community. And not just the gays but for any kid who feels like they've never belonged to a group. All the freaks, all the weirdos, all the misfits who never felt like their life was worth it or have questioned if their life was worth it. I am in there for them."

Then... cavorting on stage with girl band Seduction

Advertisement

Now... exercising her sharp tongue on Drag Race

And vote for your favourite ever Celebrity Big Brother contestant in CBB Champion