Celebrity Big Brother 2015: Michelle Visage
The one-time popstar and judge on American reality contest RuPaul's Drag Race is on a mission to win over the British public
Name: Michelle Visage
Age: 46
Twitter: @michellevisage
Famous, why? As a judge on US reality series RuPaul's Drag Race
Bio: We may not have seen much of Michelle on this side of the pond, but over in the States she makes her living appearing on TV and radio – playing tunes on the airwaves, as well as appearing as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.
Growing up in New Jersey, Michelle's first taste of fame was winning a Madonna look-alike contest. She then moved to New York where she showcased her own vocals, first in R&B group Seduction – enjoying a hit with Two Make It Right – before landing a track on the Bodyguard soundtrack.
But it's for her role on reality TV competition Drag Race – America's search to find the "next drag superstar" – that she's best known. Michelle plans to be dressed to the nines during her entire stay in the CBB house and says "anyone who gets up there with a wig and heels is my hero.
"I'm in there for the gay community. And not just the gays but for any kid who feels like they've never belonged to a group. All the freaks, all the weirdos, all the misfits who never felt like their life was worth it or have questioned if their life was worth it. I am in there for them."
Then... cavorting on stage with girl band Seduction
Now... exercising her sharp tongue on Drag Race