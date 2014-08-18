Famous, why? Break-out star of Channel 4 documentary Benefits Street.

“Patron saint of drug addicts and dropouts” or working-class hero? You decide...

White Dee (real name Deidre Kelly) has been called both following her appearances on Channel 4's controversial documentary Benefits Street, about the denizens of James Turner Street, in Winson Green, Birmingham.

According to Channel 5, the show led to Dee receiving "offers from all over the world for appearances in modelling, newspaper columns, cooking, holidays, as well as other television". It certainly attracted the attention of people in high places, with Prime Minister David Cameron personally ordering a probe into Dee's finances after she was photographed enjoying a boozy holiday in Magaluf, despite being unable to work due to suffering from depression.

Dee no longer claims benefits – but she has landed herself free accommodation for up to three weeks...