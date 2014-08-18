Famous, why? For being a Hollywood actor and... eccentric.

The blurb from Channel 5 says that Gary Busey is best known for his roles in Point Break and The Buddy Holly Story (which got him an Oscar nomination), and while that may be true it's important to point out that he was also awesome in Predator 2, one of the few good sequels, and Big Wednesday, the seminal surf movie.

It's true what C5 say about Gary having a reputation for bizarre behaviour, too. We could try to explain but maybe you should just listen to him talking about Hobbits in the video below...

Gary says his near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1989 altered his brain, and was a wake-up call to appreciate life (which he may or may not still be doing after three weeks in the Big Brother house).

Hopefully no-one in the house will get on Gary's nerves. He has black belts in martial arts you can't even pronounce, including budo-jujitsu, capoeira, hapkido, and kendo.

Then... with Keanu Reeves in Point Break

Now... talking about Hobbits

