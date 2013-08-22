Famous, why?: As Janice Battersby in Coronation Street

Bio: Best-known for being Corrie’s loudmouth factory worker Janice Battersby, Vicky was originally spotted by Granada Television when playing Madonna-obsessed Maxine Graham in touring play Like A Virgin.

Eventually racking up thirteen years with the soap, Janice decided it was time to leave the Battersbys behind, and bowed out as part of the 50th anniversary shock storylines.

In 2006 Janice joined the hoards of stars releasing an exercise DVD, entitled Vicky’s WOW! Weight Off Workout. The word was indeed wow as Vicky transformed from a size 16 to a size 6.

A far cry from her Pontin’s bluecoat days, Janice has gone on to play the Wicked Queen in Blackpool’s production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and toured with comedy stage show Funny Peculiar in 2012.

Most recently, Vicky has been playing the role of Madame Thénardier in Les Misérables on the West End.

