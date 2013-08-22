Famous, why?: The Only Way is Essex and being Tom from McFly’s brother-in-law

Bio: Mario Falcone found fame on The Only Way is Essex for his on-off relationship with Lucy Mecklenburgh.

After Lucy confronted Mario about cheating, she lobbed a glass of red wine in his face. He later used all this, er, experience to set up online dating website Mating with Mario.

Away from TOWIE, Mario’s talents lie in bespoke tailoring on Saville Row and presumably spending a fair amount of time getting that quiff just right.

He’s also brother-in-law to Tom from McFly and openly discusses his relationships with him.

We bargain Mario will come armed with a good stock of fake tan and will no doubt entertain the house with his Essex sayings.

There’ll probably be a lot of ab shots, too. He and another housemate we could name should get on a treat.

Then and now: (or in this case on and off again, with TOWIE’s Lucy):

On again…

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjn66Jo5eQI

Off again…

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXe6tUBJTuM

