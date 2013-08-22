Famous, why?: Transsexual former child prodigy

Bio: Viewers of a certain age may remember Lauren’s first TV appearance, aged ten, on BBC1 chat show Wogan. Back then she was a he – a bow-tie-wearing, cherub-faced little boy named James, labeled a “child prodigy” due to his antiques expertise.

Lauren says a casual remark in a supermarket – that “he should be a woman” – helped her realise that was exactly what she wanted. In 2001, James underwent a full sex-change operation and became Lauren Charlotte Harries, a transformation which prompted her to say "My life is just beginning. It's like I've been reborn."

Devoted Big Brother fans will already know Lauren as a glam, outspoken regular guest on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side. But do they know she has a talent for reading people’s auras?

Then and now:

Then... as 14-year-old James on Wogan

Now... 20 years later on This Morning

