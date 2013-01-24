"I came here because I always wanted to be here in the show and I never had the time to do it,” said Dettori, who was recently banned for sixth months from horse racing for a drugs offence.

"But now I have done I really enjoyed it." He added in his eviction interview with host Brian Dowling.

Detorri was followed out of the house by former Heartbeat star Tricia Penrose who had in recent days become one of the bookies’ favourites to challenge Rylan Clark and win the competition.

Speaking to Dowling after leaving the house, Penrose described American reality TV royalty Speidi as ”a very strange couple".

"They are definitely playing a game," she added. "They are phoney.”

The evictions leave just five housemates in contention for the CBB title; Speidi from The Hills, Razor Ruddock, Neighbour’s star Ryan Moloney, X Factor’s Rylan Clark and former Steps singer Claire Richards will do battle in the live final on Friday.

The current favourite remains Rylan, but after making such tremendous “baddies” for the past three weeks – it would be difficult not to imagine Spencer and Heidi (Speidi) still in the mix at the very end.