Famous, why?: For playing Les Battersby in Corrie

Bio: Corrie fans will remember Bruce Jones as scoundrel Les Battersby in the long-running soap – a role he left in 2007 after his contract wasn't renewed...

Before that, though, he'd made appearances in The Full Monty, Band of Gold, Twenty Four Seven and Heartbeat.

The end of his Corrie career came about after he allegedly got drunk with an undercover reporter and revealed future storylines. Oops.

Two years later in 2009 he told The People newspaper that he had spent all of his acting fortune and had received no offers of work since leaving the soap. No offers isn't exactly true... Bruce has appeared in Celebrity Wife Swap AND done panto.

The actor has openly suffered with depression and alcoholism during his life, being caught drink driving during the 90s and checking into rehab in the year 2000.

According to reports, the former star is now working as a mechanic in North Wales for just £120 a week – which may explain why he's going on Big Brother.

Then and now:

Then...

Now...

