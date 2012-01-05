Famous for: Starring in The Only Way Is Essex on ITV2

Bio: Kirk is not only a loveable Essex lad with boyish good looks, his dad owns a nightclub...and not just any nightclub - Sugar Hut in Brentwood, the most bling-tastic nightclub in all of Essex. Yep, it's the sort of place you'll see sparklers in bottles of champagne and slanging matches between Lauren Goodyer and Joey Essex.

One of the more grounded - and least fake tanned - members of the TOWIE cast, Kirk is sure to bring a little salt-of-the-earth charm to the Celeb BB house. Well, that's if he doesn't bring his brand-new Ferrari.

Amy Childs and Mark Wright have already proved that the public have an appetite for TOWIE stars outside of their ITV2 bubble, but is there room in D-list celebrity-land for another break-out Essex star? Only time will tell...

Twitter: @Kirk_official

Here's a video of Kirk talking to his dad: