Celebrity Big Brother 2012: Kirk Norcross
Can another star of The Only Way Is Essex make a successful leap over to Channel 5?
Name: Kirk Norcross
Age: 23
Famous for: Starring in The Only Way Is Essex on ITV2
Bio: Kirk is not only a loveable Essex lad with boyish good looks, his dad owns a nightclub...and not just any nightclub - Sugar Hut in Brentwood, the most bling-tastic nightclub in all of Essex. Yep, it's the sort of place you'll see sparklers in bottles of champagne and slanging matches between Lauren Goodyer and Joey Essex.
One of the more grounded - and least fake tanned - members of the TOWIE cast, Kirk is sure to bring a little salt-of-the-earth charm to the Celeb BB house. Well, that's if he doesn't bring his brand-new Ferrari.
Amy Childs and Mark Wright have already proved that the public have an appetite for TOWIE stars outside of their ITV2 bubble, but is there room in D-list celebrity-land for another break-out Essex star? Only time will tell...
Twitter: @Kirk_official
Here's a video of Kirk talking to his dad: