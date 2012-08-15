Famous for: Appearing on Jersey Shore

Biography:

Sitch, as he's occasionally known, first came to the public's attention in 2009 when he appeared on the debut edition of MTV reality series Jersey Shore.

His nickname doesn't, in fact, refer to Mike himself but rather his abdominal muscles, which apparently caused "a situation" with the boyfriend of a girl who was rather beguiled by Sorrrentino's rippling torso when she saw him strutting around a beach (or at least that's what he claimed on The Tonight Show in 2010 at any rate).

As well as Jersey Shore, Mike also appeared on the eleventh season of Dancing with the Stars (the US equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing) and he released his ghost-written autobiography in 2010 (though sadly for Sitch, the book sold abysmally).

Mike says he "wakes up every day with a smile," a claim we'll be able to put to the test when he goes under 24-hour surveilance in the Big Brother house and also, according to C5's press kit, says he's "happy to be alive." Which is nice to know.

See Sitch in Jersey Shore below: