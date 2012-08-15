Famous for: her struggle with beauty

Biography:

Samantha’s celestial beauty drives men wild with desire and women mad with envy. How do we know this? Because she's written about her curse for the Daily Mail, most famously in an article entitled “There are downsides to looking this pretty. Why women hate me for being beautiful.”

The former television exec is also responsible for giving Tess Daly, Russell Brand, Kirsty Gallacher and Kate Thornton their big breaks on TV (whether that endears her to you or not is a matter of personal taste).

Now 40 (an age belied, of course, by her stunning good looks) the Birmingham native lives in the Dordogne, in South-West France, with her French husband - artisan carpenter Pascal - and teenage stepson Antonio.

Samantha may not win Big Brother but the combination of that idyllic lifestyle and her awesome beauty make her odds-on favourite to be the most booed housemate when she steps on to the runway tonight - which will only serve to prove her point...