Famous for: being queen of the Rovers Return, tabloid headlines

Biography:

Best known as no-nonsense Rovers Return landlady Bet Lynch, Julie Goodyear is British soap opera royalty and has earned an MBE for her services to TV.

More like this

Despite leaving Coronation Street as a regular more than 15 years ago, Goodyear has remained a household name thanks to her colourful private life which has helped garner many a tabloid column inch in the ensuing decades.

In 2007, after a couple of failed relationships with women (who she later employed as a PA and housekeeper respectively), Goodyear married her long-time male stalker, Scott Brand. Apparently she fell in love with him whilst he used to sit in a tree watching her house… the wedding was attended by the Duchess of York, Charlotte Church and even some members of Duran Duran.

Julie recently reprised her Corrie role in the ill-fated musical Street of Dreams. But now that’s gone south, CBB looks like the perfect opportunity to get the tabloids writing about her again…

Advertisement

Here's a video of Julie as Bet, fighting in the Street...