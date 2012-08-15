Famous For: wearing as little clothing as possible

Biography:

Born to playboy Brian Lennard and actress Marilyn Galsworthy, Jasmine's parents divorced when her father gambled away the family fortune. But factor in her mother naming her three daughters after her husband’s mistresses in “a tribute to those who didn’t make it” and it sounds like he had a lucky escape…

Jasmine’s first dose of fame came as a contestant on 2005’s bitchtastic TV show Make Me A Supermodel. Despite being voted off the programme in the early stages, the wannabe model’s outrageous antics landed her a presenting role on Make Me A Supermodel Extra… but she was soon ditched for describing panel judge Rachel Hunter as “spotty, finished and fat” before branding her “Rachel Munter”. Looks like we can expect plenty of drama from that acid tongue…

Since then she has given scantily-clad a new meaning, making numerous Z list appearances dressed in little more than a G string. Her rumoured partners range from Simon Cowell to Cristiano Ronaldo and she is openly bisexual: “being with a woman is a totally different sexual experience. They’re soft, with curves, boobs and sensual lips.”

Here's Jasmine briefly baring her knickers in Guy Ritchie's 2005 crime flick Revolver: