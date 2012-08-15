Famous for: Modelling, helping men part with cash

Biography:

Danica is a self confessed “rinser” of men. To the uninitiated, this involves using her looks and her broadband connection to convince gentlemen to part with their cash and fulfil her online wish list.

Despite winning Miss Derby in 2006, and appearing as a model in publications such as FHM and similar magazines in the low countries, Spain and Thailand – Danica got her biggest break (beyond CBB, of course) when in May of this year she caused a stir as part of Channel 4’s Sex Lies and Rinsing Guys.

“We want to make as much money as we can”said Danica on the show – and presumably that is also why she’s entering the hallowed house in Elstree.

Will she use her “entrepreneurial” skills to relieve Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp of his Gold? You’ll have to keep watching to find out…

Here’s a look at Danica on C4: