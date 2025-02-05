Lottie and her fellow celebs will be put through their paces as they take part in a brutal game of cat and mouse, aptly named Bear Hunt.

But just who is Lottie Moss? Read on to learn more about the contestant taking part in Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Who is Lottie Moss?

Lottie Moss. Jordan Peck/Getty Images

Age: 27

Job: Model

Instagram: @lottiemossxo

Lottie Moss is a 27-year-old fashion model, who some may also know as the younger sister of Kate Moss.

Moss's first photoshoot appearance was in Teen Vogue, and she later featured in Dazed magazine, adverts for Calvin Klein and was on the front cover of Paris Vogue alongside Lucky Blue Smith in 2016.

The model also hosts a podcast, Dream On with Lottie Moss, in which she is joined by friends or "pop culture icons" or appears on her own as she takes "you behind the scenes with unfiltered conversations that will make you laugh, gasp and maybe even cry".

What has Lottie Moss said about Celebrity Bear Hunt?

In an interview with The Sunday Mirror, Moss admitted that her time in the Costa Rican jungle was "tough".

"You're in a secluded place, sleeping with strangers, without your family, friends or phone - it's intense," she said.

Moss continued: "You have a lot of time to think. When I wasn't chatting to the others, I was just by myself thinking about things.

"Living in this generation, where we've always got our phones, and in a city like London, there's always something going on. There, it was calm and serene.

"I've always wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and show people a different side of me. I've done Celebs Go Dating, which was great but made my feel very vulnerable. This was perfect because I wanted something adventurous."

