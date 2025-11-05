The Celebrity Apprentice 2025 has found its candidates!

This festive season, a host of famous faces are entering Lord Sugar's boardroom as The Apprentice returns with two celebrity Christmas specials in aid of Children in Need.

The celebrities taking part are TV presenter AJ Odudu, broadcaster Angela Scanlon, Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges, comedian Eddie Kadi, EastEnders actor Jake Wood, singer JB Gill, Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox, Gladiators' Legend AKA Matt Morsia, TV presenter Rob Rinder, actor Sarah Hadland, comedian Shazia Mirza and former candidate (and recent Strictly Come Dancing competitor) Tom Skinner.

The candidates will be split into two groups and sent to Lapland to develop their own gingerbread biscuits. As well as making their own biscuit, they will have to work on marketing for their product by creating an advert and a jingle.

Eddie Kadi, Tom Skinner, Sarah Hadland, Shazia Mirza, Charlie Hedges, Matt Morsia, Lord Alan Sugar, Rob Rinder, Angela Scanlon, Kadeena Cox, AJ Odudu, Jake Wood and JB Gill. BBC/Naked/Matt Crossick/Ray Burmiston

Team one is comprised of Odudu, Hedges, Kadi, Wood, Cox and Rinder, who create the gingerbread biscuit Jolly McTrouble with the tagline Be Naughty, Get Nice.

Meanwhile team two features Scanlon, Gill, Morsia, Hadland, Mirza and Skinner, who create Gary the Penguin with the tagline A Cheeky Treat for Your Little Rebel.

As the teams get stuck in, they will be observed by Baroness Karren Brady and Mike Soutar.

From Friday 14th November, the public can get their hands on the biscuits, with every purchase helping to support children and young people across the UK.

Lord Sugar said: "It's the first ever time on The Celebrity Apprentice that the public can buy products that were created by the celebrity candidates. It's added some real pressure to the process.

"I think the celebs thought they were in for an easy ride, but they were wrong! Raising money for BBC Children in Need is serious business, so the candidates really need to deliver if they want to avoid ending up on my naughty list."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, added: "The celebrity candidates will be giving viewers a tasty treat or two this Christmas that viewers can literally sink their teeth into, all while supporting the incredible work of BBC Children in Need.

"Are viewers going to be Team Gary the Penguin or Team Jolly McTrouble? Let the festive boardroom battle begin!"

The Celebrity Apprentice Christmas specials will air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer.

