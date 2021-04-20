Catfish UK hosts Julie Adenuga and Oobah Butler reveal shocking moments from new series: “We’ve had bricks through windows!”

Ever wondered if the person you’re talking to online is really who they say they are? Well, some members of the public will get to find out for sure, when Catfish UK airs this April.

Advertisement

Hosted by Julie Adenuga and Oobah Butler, the show will see the pair uncover secrets, as they help love-struck individuals discover the real identities of partners they met online.

Like the US version, which launched in 2012 and is hosted by Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford, viewers will get to see the unbelievable lengths people go to in order to create false identities online.

And it sounds like the UK version is already on track to be just as explosive as the original series, with Julie and Oobah hinting at some very shocking moments.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Julie reveals: “We’ve had bricks through windows! At one point we had full on crying. There was a bit where we looked at each other – something happened that we’d never seen in the US version and usually we lead from what Nev, Max and Kamie have done previously.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

She continues, “We’ve got a ‘What would Nev do?’ phrase that comes up a lot, where we’re just like, ‘What on earth would Nev do?’ and in one instance Nev said, ‘I don’t actually know what I would do because it’s never happened before.’ So, yeah, there have definitely been things that have made my eyes pop out of my head!”

One scenario from the new series that stood out to the duo involves a single mum, who Julie says was initially against online dating.

“We met a woman who’d had a conversation with someone,” Julie explains. “She was very much not into online dating at the time, but her friends encouraged her to do it. She’s a single mum and she had her back up against the wall. She wasn’t really buying what she was being sold, and then she had a video call with the person, so Oobah and I thought they obviously weren’t a catfish. I’ll just say the word ‘ellipsis’ after that!”

MTV

Oobah says the new series includes some of the most “sophisticated” catfishing he’s ever seen before.

So much so, he’d probably fall for a lot of the same things participants on the show have.

“There’s things now we’re encountering that a catfish has never done before! It’s more sophisticated it’s ever been,” he says.

“I mean the people that we’ve seen on the show, I would have fallen for the exact same thing – 100 per cent. The whole thing is kind of scary really, because of this trust built up around video calls – the same way we’ve been talking to our parents for the past year. It’s been really shocking!”

Advertisement

Catfish UK starts on MTV on Wednesday, 21st April at 9pm. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.