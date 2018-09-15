After the 14 new housemates were introduced into the bungalow, Big Brother invited Sian into the diary room where she learned the house would have its own currency this year.

The ‘Bank of Big Brother’ gifted Sian 100 ‘big coins’ after it was revealed she had won the viewer vote over the past week for their favourite voiceover of each housemate.

The rest of the housemates were then given empty bags and told they could win (and lose) coins in upcoming challenges. The three housemates with the least amount of coins will face the public vote next Friday (21 September).

And then Big Brother released a stream of the new currency from the roof, leaving housemates scrabbling over the coins...

So, how will this Big Brother economy develop? Will we see flatmates going for broke to avoid eviction? Could we see some dodgy deals or even stealing in the coming days? Whatever happens, it's sure not to be pretty – and we're all here for it.

